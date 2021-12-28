Silvercorp Metals Inc. (TSE:SVM) Senior Officer Yong-Jae Kim Sells 7,459 Shares

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (TSE:SVM) Senior Officer Yong-Jae Kim sold 7,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.01, for a total value of C$37,369.59. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$150,300.

Shares of SVM opened at C$4.98 on Tuesday. Silvercorp Metals Inc. has a twelve month low of C$4.31 and a twelve month high of C$10.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$5.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$5.64. The firm has a market capitalization of C$879.19 million and a PE ratio of 19.30. The company has a current ratio of 5.07, a quick ratio of 4.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$73.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$67.78 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Silvercorp Metals Inc. will post 0.3715514 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.0125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.22%. Silvercorp Metals’s payout ratio is 9.69%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Echelon Wealth Partners initiated coverage on Silvercorp Metals in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a C$8.10 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Silvercorp Metals in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Raymond James set a C$7.00 price objective on Silvercorp Metals and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$8.62.

Silvercorp Metals Company Profile

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. It holds interest in Ying silver-lead- zinc project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China; and GC silver-lead-zinc mine in Guangdong Province, China.

