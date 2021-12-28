Signaturefd LLC Sells 378 Shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC)

Signaturefd LLC lowered its position in shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) by 34.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 378 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in AMC Entertainment were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank grew its position in AMC Entertainment by 325.6% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 832,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,200,000 after acquiring an additional 637,100 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in AMC Entertainment by 110,075.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 110,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,245,000 after acquiring an additional 110,075 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in AMC Entertainment by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 284,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,154,000 after acquiring an additional 6,085 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd bought a new stake in AMC Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth $1,108,000. Finally, Prosperity Planning Inc. grew its position in AMC Entertainment by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 92,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,514,000 after acquiring an additional 3,139 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.16% of the company’s stock.

AMC stock opened at $28.70 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.01. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.91 and a fifty-two week high of $72.62. The company has a market cap of $14.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 1.28.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $763.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $742.15 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($5.70) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 538.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -2.67 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Sean D. Goodman sold 18,316 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.86, for a total value of $565,231.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Daniel E. Ellis sold 59,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total value of $2,164,859.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,272,880 shares of company stock valued at $47,543,540. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AMC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Citigroup upped their price target on AMC Entertainment from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Wedbush lowered AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $5.44 to $7.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Macquarie lowered AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $12.08.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc engages in the theatrical exhibition business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the United States Markets and International Markets segments. The United States segment involves in the activity in the U.S. specifically in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Atlanta, and Washington, DC.

