Signaturefd LLC Raises Stock Position in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) by 47.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 338 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GWRE. Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software during the second quarter worth $5,723,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 22.7% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 16,061 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,909,000 after buying an additional 2,972 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 5.8% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 30,014 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,383,000 after buying an additional 1,651 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software during the second quarter worth $5,541,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 12.6% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,605 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after buying an additional 1,411 shares in the last quarter.

GWRE has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Guidewire Software from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Sunday, September 5th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $138.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.00.

In related news, insider Michael Polelle sold 869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.42, for a total transaction of $95,085.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 2,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.98, for a total transaction of $234,659.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 14,161 shares of company stock worth $1,587,920 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GWRE opened at $114.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 5.29 and a quick ratio of 5.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.51 billion, a PE ratio of -97.53 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $118.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.74. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $91.76 and a 1 year high of $134.21.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $165.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.73 million. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 13.20% and a negative return on equity of 5.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Guidewire Software, Inc engages in the provision of technology platform, which composes of software, services, and a partner ecosystem, for the global Property and Casualty insurance industry. Its products include InsuranceSuite, PolicyCenter, ClaimCenter, BillingCenter, InsuranceNow, Analytics, Ecosystem, Guidewire for salesforce, and Guidewire Cloud.

