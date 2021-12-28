Signaturefd LLC Increases Stock Position in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) by 40.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 251 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $35,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RNR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in RenaissanceRe by 241.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,237,063 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $481,739,000 after acquiring an additional 2,287,848 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in RenaissanceRe by 2.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,496,951 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $371,596,000 after acquiring an additional 63,665 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its position in RenaissanceRe by 74.2% during the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 775,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $115,440,000 after acquiring an additional 330,344 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in RenaissanceRe by 291.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 756,602 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $112,598,000 after acquiring an additional 563,488 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in RenaissanceRe by 12.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 599,181 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $89,170,000 after acquiring an additional 67,434 shares during the period. 95.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get RenaissanceRe alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RNR. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $158.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Bank of America upgraded shares of RenaissanceRe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $163.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet cut shares of RenaissanceRe from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of RenaissanceRe in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $192.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RenaissanceRe from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.38.

In other news, CAO James Christopher Fraser bought 1,500 shares of RenaissanceRe stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $145.18 per share, with a total value of $217,770.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Ian D. Branagan bought 3,440 shares of RenaissanceRe stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $143.93 per share, for a total transaction of $495,119.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 23,340 shares of company stock valued at $3,365,065. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of RNR stock opened at $168.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a PE ratio of -66.70 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $158.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.08. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 1-year low of $137.66 and a 1-year high of $175.12.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The insurance provider reported ($8.98) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($9.38) by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. RenaissanceRe had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a negative return on equity of 2.85%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.64) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -56.92%.

RenaissanceRe Company Profile

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Property, Casualty and Specialty, and Other. The Property segment comprises of catastrophe, and other property reinsurance and insurance. The Casualty and Specialty segment deals with casualty and specialty reinsurance and insurance.

Recommended Story: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Receive News & Ratings for RenaissanceRe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RenaissanceRe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.