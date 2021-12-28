Signaturefd LLC Has $30,000 Position in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC)

Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) by 150.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 208 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Balchem were worth $30,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Balchem during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. American Research & Management Co. lifted its holdings in Balchem by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 7,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Balchem by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 60,637 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,797,000 after purchasing an additional 7,091 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in Balchem by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 20,067 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baxter Bros Inc. acquired a new position in Balchem in the 3rd quarter valued at $218,000. 87.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BCPC. Sidoti cut Balchem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Balchem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Shares of BCPC opened at $166.13 on Tuesday. Balchem Co. has a 52-week low of $106.29 and a 52-week high of $174.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $162.27 and its 200-day moving average is $145.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.86. The firm has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.89 and a beta of 0.55.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $197.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.80 million. Balchem had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 12.17%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.83 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 27th. This represents a yield of 0.4%. This is a positive change from Balchem’s previous annual dividend of $0.58. Balchem’s payout ratio is currently 20.21%.

About Balchem

Balchem Corp. provides marketing of specialty performance ingredients and products. It operates through the following segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, Specialty Products and Industrial Products. The Human Nutrition and Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry, providing customized solutions in powder, solid and liquid flavor delivery systems, spray dried emulsified powder systems, and cereal systems.

