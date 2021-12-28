Signaturefd LLC Decreases Stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Signaturefd LLC reduced its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) by 61.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 339 shares of the company’s stock after selling 536 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $44,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IJT. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 266.7% in the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Bbva USA acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 2,800.0% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:IJT opened at $139.51 on Tuesday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $111.69 and a twelve month high of $144.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.69.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a $0.213 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%.

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

