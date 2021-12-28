Signaturefd LLC Buys 119 Shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) by 208.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 176 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Bill.com were worth $47,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Bill.com by 2,283.3% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Bill.com by 48.4% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in Bill.com by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Bill.com by 1,038.1% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bill.com during the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. 87.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bill.com alerts:

BILL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Bill.com from $284.00 to $366.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Bill.com from $280.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Bill.com in a report on Friday, October 29th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Bill.com in a report on Monday, September 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $294.80.

In other Bill.com news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.38, for a total value of $2,973,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Rajesh A. Aji sold 1,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.17, for a total transaction of $536,031.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 447,916 shares of company stock valued at $133,807,834 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

BILL opened at $253.42 on Tuesday. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.64 and a twelve month high of $348.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $285.74 and a 200-day moving average of $249.17. The stock has a market cap of $25.99 billion, a PE ratio of -140.79 and a beta of 2.35.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $116.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.59 million. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 52.34% and a negative return on equity of 5.22%. Bill.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 151.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Bill.com

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

Further Reading: How to read a candlestick chart



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BILL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL).

Receive News & Ratings for Bill.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bill.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.