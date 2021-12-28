Sigma Planning Corp Purchases 1,716 Shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC) by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,253 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,716 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable were worth $320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in Brookfield Renewable by 36.1% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Brookfield Renewable in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 58.2% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable during the second quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 12,244.1% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 4,163 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.92% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Renewable stock opened at $36.67 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a 52 week low of $33.45 and a 52 week high of $63.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.23.

Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $966.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $966.00 million. Research analysts anticipate that Brookfield Renewable Co. will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.3038 dividend. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brookfield Renewable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Brookfield Renewable from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th.

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in North America, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,812 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

