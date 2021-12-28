Sigma Planning Corp Makes New $300,000 Investment in Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK)

Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 12,499 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Navellier & Associates Inc. raised its position in Star Bulk Carriers by 15.9% in the third quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 42,925 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 5,879 shares during the period. Harvey Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 117.5% in the third quarter. Harvey Capital Management Inc. now owns 311,345 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,484,000 after purchasing an additional 168,220 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 2.9% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 256,108 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,157,000 after purchasing an additional 7,329 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 18.4% in the third quarter. Level Four Financial LLC now owns 28,720 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 4,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 15.2% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,335,258 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $30,643,000 after purchasing an additional 176,384 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

SBLK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

SBLK opened at $21.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.45 and a 200 day moving average of $21.21. Star Bulk Carriers Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $8.24 and a fifty-two week high of $26.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The shipping company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.03. Star Bulk Carriers had a net margin of 36.65% and a return on equity of 25.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Star Bulk Carriers Corp. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This is a boost from Star Bulk Carriers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 23.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. Star Bulk Carriers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 124.38%.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of seaborne transportation solutions in the dry bulk sector. It ships iron ore, coal and grain, bauxite, fertilizers and steel products. The company was founded by Petros Alexandros Pappas on December 13, 2006 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

