Sigma Planning Corp Makes New $267,000 Investment in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA)

Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 17,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 31.8% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the period. Clarus Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 7.8% during the third quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 11,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the period. Cove Street Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 1.0% during the second quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 91,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 5.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Finally, Boyar Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 2.0% during the third quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the period. 89.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mueller Water Products alerts:

In other Mueller Water Products news, Director Shirley C. Franklin sold 5,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.43, for a total value of $83,973.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Shirley C. Franklin sold 5,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total transaction of $78,111.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,935 shares of company stock valued at $185,848 over the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:MWA opened at $14.29 on Tuesday. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.77 and a 1-year high of $17.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.76, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.07). Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 6.34%. The business had revenue of $295.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.21 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a $0.058 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This is an increase from Mueller Water Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Mueller Water Products’s payout ratio is currently 51.11%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MWA. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Mueller Water Products from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mueller Water Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood lowered shares of Mueller Water Products from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.60.

Mueller Water Products Profile

Mueller Water Products, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of products used in the transmission, distribution and measurement of water. It operates though the following segments: Infrastructure, and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment involves in the manufacture of valves for water and gas systems including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug and ball valves, and dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants.

Further Reading: Day Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MWA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mueller Water Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mueller Water Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.