Sigma Planning Corp Lowers Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:RYU)

Sigma Planning Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:RYU) by 17.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,048 shares of the company’s stock after selling 631 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp owned 0.13% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RYU. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $129,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $332,000. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $375,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 9.9% in the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period.

Shares of RYU stock opened at $111.85 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $107.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.37. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF has a 52 week low of $93.38 and a 52 week high of $113.69.

Featured Article: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.