Sigma Planning Corp Increases Position in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,077 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 208 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TXRH. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 64.7% in the third quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 4,222 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 51,656 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,718,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 43.3% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,147 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,748,000 after acquiring an additional 5,787 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 17,492 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 98,944 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,037,000 after purchasing an additional 4,173 shares during the last quarter. 92.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXRH opened at $88.75 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $88.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.60. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.20 and a 12 month high of $110.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.03.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.06). Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 6.61%. The company had revenue of $868.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $870.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. Texas Roadhouse’s revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.98%.

TXRH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $121.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price objective for the company. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $115.00 to $108.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $105.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Texas Roadhouse currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.60.

In other Texas Roadhouse news, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 1,000 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.02, for a total value of $94,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 3,000 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.31, for a total transaction of $270,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,259 shares of company stock worth $388,291 over the last quarter. 4.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

