Sigma Planning Corp Buys New Stake in SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH)

Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of SMART Global by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 5,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SMART Global by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 15,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of SMART Global by 159.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of SMART Global by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SMART Global in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000.

Get SMART Global alerts:

In other news, Director Mukesh Patel sold 26,959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.34, for a total value of $1,384,075.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ajay Shah sold 10,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.05, for a total transaction of $542,648.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 160,406 shares of company stock valued at $8,352,243 in the last quarter. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of SGH opened at $71.44 on Tuesday. SMART Global Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.34 and a 1-year high of $71.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $58.24 and a 200 day moving average of $51.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.43 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 12th. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.56. SMART Global had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 35.17%. The company had revenue of $467.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SMART Global Holdings, Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SGH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of SMART Global from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet raised shares of SMART Global from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SMART Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of SMART Global from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of SMART Global from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SMART Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.14.

About SMART Global

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures specialty solutions for the computing, memory, and LED markets. The company specializes in application specific product development and support for customers in enterprise, government and original equipment manufacturer, or OEM, markets. It operates through the following segments: Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platform Solutions (IPS), and LED Solutions.

Featured Article: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for SMART Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SMART Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.