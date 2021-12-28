Sigma Planning Corp Acquires Shares of 2,414 Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 29.1% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the third quarter worth $53,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the second quarter worth $59,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the second quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 16.8% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PKG stock opened at $133.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.94, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.43. Packaging Co. of America has a 52 week low of $124.78 and a 52 week high of $156.54.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 22.26%. Packaging Co. of America’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.96%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PKG. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $157.00 price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $131.00 price target on the stock. Truist started coverage on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $131.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $135.00 to $129.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Packaging Co. of America has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.10.

Packaging Co. of America Profile

Packaging Corp. of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

