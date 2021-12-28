Sienna Senior Living Inc. (TSE:SIA) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Sienna Senior Living Inc. (TSE:SIA) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 30th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of 0.078 per share on Friday, January 14th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th.

TSE SIA opened at C$14.79 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$14.47 and its 200-day moving average price is C$15.35. The stock has a market capitalization of C$991.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 232.15, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Sienna Senior Living has a 1-year low of C$12.72 and a 1-year high of C$16.85.

Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.25 by C($0.18). The firm had revenue of C$170.42 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sienna Senior Living will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SIA shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Sienna Senior Living from C$16.50 to C$17.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. CIBC reissued a “neutral” rating and set a C$16.00 price target on shares of Sienna Senior Living in a report on Monday, November 1st. Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded Sienna Senior Living to a “buy” rating and set a C$16.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on Sienna Senior Living from C$18.00 to C$17.50 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$16.70.

Sienna Senior Living Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides senior living and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. It operates through Retirement and LTC segments. The company offers a range of seniors' living options, including independent supportive and assisted living, memory care, long-term care, and specialized programs and services, as well as provides management services.

