Sienna Senior Living Inc. (TSE:SIA) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Sienna Senior Living Inc. (TSE:SIA) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 30th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of 0.078 per share on Friday, January 14th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th.
TSE SIA opened at C$14.79 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$14.47 and its 200-day moving average price is C$15.35. The stock has a market capitalization of C$991.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 232.15, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Sienna Senior Living has a 1-year low of C$12.72 and a 1-year high of C$16.85.
Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.25 by C($0.18). The firm had revenue of C$170.42 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sienna Senior Living will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.
Sienna Senior Living Company Profile
Sienna Senior Living Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides senior living and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. It operates through Retirement and LTC segments. The company offers a range of seniors' living options, including independent supportive and assisted living, memory care, long-term care, and specialized programs and services, as well as provides management services.
