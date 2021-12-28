Shopping (SPI) Price Hits $21.30 on Exchanges

Shopping (CURRENCY:SPI) traded down 8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. Shopping has a total market capitalization of $19.02 million and $318,309.00 worth of Shopping was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Shopping coin can currently be bought for approximately $21.30 or 0.00043946 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Shopping has traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Shopping alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002066 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001803 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.91 or 0.00059645 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,837.20 or 0.07916582 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.92 or 0.00076162 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48,647.05 or 1.00364411 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.46 or 0.00052525 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00008088 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Shopping

Shopping’s launch date was December 3rd, 2020. Shopping’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 893,152 coins. Shopping’s official Twitter account is @shopping_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Shopping.io, a Blockchain-based platform from AZ EXPRESS RETAIL LLC, strives to change this entirely by offering a unified marketplace that combines all major e-commerce industry players under one website and enables digital assets to be used as payment method. “

Shopping Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shopping directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shopping should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Shopping using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Shopping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Shopping and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.