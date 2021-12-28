Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SHLX) Shares Sold by Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C.

Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. reduced its holdings in Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SHLX) by 51.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,622,186 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,819,338 shares during the period. Shell Midstream Partners comprises approximately 0.5% of Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in Shell Midstream Partners were worth $30,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHLX. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Shell Midstream Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $120,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Shell Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $170,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Shell Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Shell Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $291,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shell Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $295,000. 18.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Shell Midstream Partners alerts:

SHLX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays raised Shell Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Citigroup lowered Shell Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Shell Midstream Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Shell Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 2nd. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Shell Midstream Partners in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $12.50 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.42.

SHLX stock opened at $11.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 1.72. Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 52-week low of $9.89 and a 52-week high of $16.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.60, a quick ratio of 5.51 and a current ratio of 5.51.

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The pipeline company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $128.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.82 million. Shell Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 97.85% and a net margin of 106.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.59%. Shell Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.60%.

About Shell Midstream Partners

Shell Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream assets. Its assets consist of entities which hold interest in crude oil and refined products pipelines and a crude tank storage and terminal system. The company was founded on March 19, 2014 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

See Also: Understanding the different types of bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SHLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.