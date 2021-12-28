Shell Asset Management Co. Trims Stake in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Shell Asset Management Co. lowered its stake in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 7.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 41,856 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 3,155 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in CDW were worth $7,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CDW by 1.3% during the third quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,536 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $826,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of CDW by 2.6% during the third quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,248 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of CDW by 33.0% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 242 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of CDW by 1.5% during the second quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,132 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centric Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of CDW by 0.5% during the third quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 13,856 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,522,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 91.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other CDW news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.27, for a total value of $663,918.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 10,200 shares of company stock worth $1,907,944 in the last 90 days. 1.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CDW opened at $207.02 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $192.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $187.39. CDW Co. has a 52-week low of $125.46 and a 52-week high of $207.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.09.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.08. CDW had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 98.82%. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. CDW’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CDW Co. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. This is a positive change from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.09%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CDW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded CDW to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of CDW from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of CDW from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of CDW in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.86.

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers.

