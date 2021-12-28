Shell Asset Management Co. Trims Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Shell Asset Management Co. cut its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,152 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 35,528 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $7,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sofos Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 10,500.0% during the second quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 106 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in Chevron in the second quarter worth $30,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Chevron by 66.7% during the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron during the third quarter valued at $65,000. Institutional investors own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,600 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.01, for a total value of $627,256.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.01, for a total value of $1,725,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 388,301 shares of company stock worth $44,547,412 over the last 90 days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $118.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $114.97 and a 200 day moving average of $106.41. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $83.89 and a 12 month high of $119.26. The firm has a market cap of $228.99 billion, a PE ratio of 22.93, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $44.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.89 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 7.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were issued a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 103.47%.

CVX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Chevron from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Chevron from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Chevron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $128.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.24.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

