Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 70,487 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Shell Asset Management Co. reduced its position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 47.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 78,565 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 70,487 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $7,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Davidson Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 102,955 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,306,000 after purchasing an additional 4,903 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 256,978 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $23,228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,410 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 71,248 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,440,000 after purchasing an additional 6,121 shares in the last quarter. Courant Investment Management LLC raised its position in Progressive by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. Courant Investment Management LLC now owns 189,826 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,158,000 after buying an additional 37,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its position in Progressive by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 435,973 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,408,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PGR opened at $103.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $60.45 billion, a PE ratio of 15.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $96.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.19. The Progressive Co. has a 12-month low of $84.89 and a 12-month high of $107.58.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $12.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.33 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 17.55%. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.59 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th will be given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th. Progressive’s payout ratio is 21.77%.

In other Progressive news, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 3,230 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.50, for a total value of $327,845.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 2,311 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.25, for a total value of $208,567.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,690 shares of company stock valued at $7,193,122 in the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PGR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price target on Progressive from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays raised their target price on Progressive from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Progressive from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $95.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Progressive in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Progressive in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.29.

Progressive Profile

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

