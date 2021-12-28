Shell Asset Management Co. Reduces Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Shell Asset Management Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,932 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 712 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 1.9% of Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $85,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GOOGL. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the third quarter worth $72,000. 34.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Alphabet from $3,325.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,160.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,206.38.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $2,958.13 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,696.10 and a 12 month high of $3,019.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,906.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,761.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.49, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The business had revenue of $53.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $16.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 EPS for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Read More: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.