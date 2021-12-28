Shell Asset Management Co. Reduces Position in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA)

Shell Asset Management Co. cut its stake in shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) by 29.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,832 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 27,951 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Ambarella were worth $10,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Ambarella by 4.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,347,811 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $356,977,000 after purchasing an additional 136,144 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Ambarella by 7.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,075,261 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $114,655,000 after purchasing an additional 76,262 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Ambarella by 61.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 690,304 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $73,606,000 after purchasing an additional 263,299 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Ambarella by 5.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 634,870 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,696,000 after purchasing an additional 31,356 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Ambarella by 562.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 540,704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $57,655,000 after acquiring an additional 459,131 shares during the period. 73.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AMBA opened at $209.40 on Tuesday. Ambarella, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.59 and a 12-month high of $227.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $191.18 and a 200 day moving average of $144.22.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.08. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 9.78% and a negative return on equity of 5.92%. The business had revenue of $92.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.49) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ambarella, Inc. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Elizabeth M. Schwarting sold 815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.60, for a total value of $158,599.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Teresa H. Meng sold 959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.71, for a total transaction of $212,619.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 46,866 shares of company stock valued at $9,234,369. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMBA. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $125.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $170.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $115.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.21.

Ambarella Profile

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications. The company was founded by Feng Ming Wang and Leslie D.

