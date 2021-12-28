Shell Asset Management Co. Raises Stock Holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,612 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in NVR were worth $7,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NVR. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in NVR by 133.3% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 7 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in NVR during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in NVR by 266.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 11 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in NVR by 85.7% during the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 13 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NVR by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 13 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. 82.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NVR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5,217.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on NVR from $6,300.00 to $5,770.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NVR currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5,359.25.

Shares of NVR stock opened at $5,820.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $20.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5,337.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5,123.40. NVR, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3,885.00 and a 1-year high of $5,982.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 6.18 and a quick ratio of 3.84.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The construction company reported $86.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $88.77 by ($2.33). The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 39.55% and a net margin of 13.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $65.11 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 331.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVR announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to buy up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Thomas D. Eckert sold 1,300 shares of NVR stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,242.15, for a total transaction of $6,814,795.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy purchased 100 shares of NVR stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4,860.00 per share, for a total transaction of $486,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

NVR, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. The Homebuilding segment sells and builds homes under the trade names Ryan Homes, NVHomes, Fox Ridge Homes and Heartland Homes.

