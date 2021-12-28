Shell Asset Management Co. Grows Stock Position in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 5.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 170,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,371 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $9,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAM. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 12,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 1.5% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 12,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Skba Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 2.2% in the second quarter. Skba Capital Management LLC now owns 9,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 5.6% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 4.2% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BAM opened at $60.81 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $99.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.55 and a beta of 1.30. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.92 and a 52 week high of $62.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.74.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.45). Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 2.90%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is currently 24.41%.

A number of research firms have commented on BAM. TD Securities upped their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Brookfield Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Brookfield Asset Management from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Asset Management presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.20.

About Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management, Inc engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management, Real Estate, Renewable Power, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Residential Development, and Corporate Activities.

