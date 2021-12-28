Shell Asset Management Co. Cuts Stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Shell Asset Management Co. lessened its position in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 50.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 87,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 88,648 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $6,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ED. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 181,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,357,000 after buying an additional 6,640 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 543,867 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,006,000 after buying an additional 47,327 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Consolidated Edison during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $235,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 5,652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,477 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.91% of the company’s stock.

In other Consolidated Edison news, VP Yukari Saegusa sold 1,451 shares of Consolidated Edison stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total transaction of $116,732.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 510 shares of company stock valued at $37,417. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ED shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Bank of America lowered Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised Consolidated Edison from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $75.25.

Shares of NYSE ED opened at $83.73 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.24. The firm has a market cap of $29.59 billion, a PE ratio of 24.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 0.20. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.56 and a twelve month high of $85.22.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 7.24%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.54%.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc (O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses, Inc and Con Edison Transmission, Inc.

