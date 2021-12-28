Shell Asset Management Co. Boosts Stock Holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,628 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $8,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in Veeva Systems by 3.3% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 51,377 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Veeva Systems by 1.1% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 318,699 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,840,000 after buying an additional 3,458 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in Veeva Systems during the third quarter worth about $207,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new position in Veeva Systems during the third quarter worth about $720,000. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP grew its position in Veeva Systems by 11.0% during the third quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 555 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. 77.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Veeva Systems news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 1,667 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.29, for a total transaction of $513,919.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.16, for a total transaction of $3,095,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,627 shares of company stock worth $7,158,200. 13.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE VEEV opened at $262.86 on Tuesday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $235.74 and a 1 year high of $343.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $292.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $305.55. The firm has a market cap of $40.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 0.78.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The technology company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 24.59% and a return on equity of 16.16%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VEEV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $335.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $296.00 to $282.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $349.00 to $310.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $334.61.

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

