Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Sells 647 Shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 647 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $282,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PEY. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 52.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 247,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,122,000 after acquiring an additional 85,122 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 22.8% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 25,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 4,805 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 16.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after buying an additional 13,095 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 33.5% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 4,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 5.6% during the second quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 13,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEY opened at $20.88 on Tuesday. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF has a 12-month low of $17.06 and a 12-month high of $21.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.52 and its 200 day moving average is $20.40.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were given a $0.071 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. This is a boost from Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Company Profile

PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.

