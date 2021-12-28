Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Sells 2,547 Shares of New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) by 14.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,547 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in New Residential Investment were worth $164,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NRZ. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in New Residential Investment by 9.3% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in New Residential Investment by 1.7% during the third quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 52,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 4.3% in the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 1.5% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 78,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $834,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 5.7% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 21,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of New Residential Investment from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of New Residential Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of New Residential Investment in a report on Monday, August 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of New Residential Investment in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on New Residential Investment from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.64.

In other news, Director Robert Mcginnis purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.18 per share, with a total value of $100,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of New Residential Investment stock opened at $11.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.71. The company has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. New Residential Investment Corp. has a 52 week low of $8.98 and a 52 week high of $11.81.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.09. New Residential Investment had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 39.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that New Residential Investment Corp. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. New Residential Investment’s payout ratio is currently 72.99%.

About New Residential Investment

New Residential Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on investing and actively managing, investments related to residential real estate. It operates through the following segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, Consumer Loans and Corporate.

