Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 21.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,991 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 807 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 1.7% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 7,970 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 4,106 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,030 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 69.5% in the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 361 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DD. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, October 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.36.

Shares of DD stock opened at $79.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $76.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.06. The company has a market cap of $41.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.48. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.37 and a 1-year high of $87.27.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 36.78%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.06%.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial; Water & Protection; and Mobility & Materials. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

