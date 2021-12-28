Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Has $249,000 Stock Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 858 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $249,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Inscription Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 666.9% in the 2nd quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 49,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,004,000 after purchasing an additional 42,879 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in General Mills by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 31,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,944,000 after buying an additional 2,275 shares in the last quarter. Nepsis Inc. lifted its position in General Mills by 46.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nepsis Inc. now owns 47,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,870,000 after buying an additional 15,292 shares in the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in General Mills by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 40,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,444,000 after buying an additional 3,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA lifted its position in General Mills by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 1,041,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,327,000 after buying an additional 101,582 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 47,306 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.96, for a total transaction of $3,072,997.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sean N. Walker sold 4,894 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total value of $307,147.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 71,656 shares of company stock valued at $4,566,861. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of GIS stock opened at $66.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $39.85 billion, a PE ratio of 18.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $63.73 and a 200-day moving average of $61.11. General Mills, Inc. has a one year low of $53.96 and a one year high of $69.68.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.06). General Mills had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 23.58%. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. General Mills’s payout ratio is 56.20%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on General Mills from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, November 26th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on General Mills from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on General Mills in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.80.

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

