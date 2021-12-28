Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Has $221,000 Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,151 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 158 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $221,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 54.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 424 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 458 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the second quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors own 68.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PSX. Raymond James lifted their target price on Phillips 66 from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Phillips 66 from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $83.00 to $93.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Phillips 66 from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.13.

Shares of NYSE PSX opened at $72.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $74.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.48. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $63.19 and a fifty-two week high of $94.34. The company has a market cap of $31.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.30, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.66.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $1.23. The business had revenue of $31.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.33 billion. Phillips 66 had a positive return on equity of 3.44% and a negative net margin of 0.50%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th were paid a $0.92 dividend. This is a positive change from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.06%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -320.00%.

In related news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 2,250 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.62, for a total value of $163,395.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

Read More: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.