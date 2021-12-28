Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 34.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 596 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in Zoom Video Communications by 213.3% in the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 94 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in Zoom Video Communications by 38.0% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in Zoom Video Communications by 68.7% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

NASDAQ ZM opened at $187.44 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $55.86 billion, a PE ratio of 49.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of -1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $231.53 and a 200 day moving average of $297.27. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.66 and a 1 year high of $451.77.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 29.28% and a return on equity of 24.22%. The company’s revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on ZM shares. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $315.00 to $285.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $219.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $270.00 price target (down previously from $385.00) on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $314.02.

In related news, Director Carl M. Eschenbach sold 184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total transaction of $52,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CRO Ryan Azus sold 1,065 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.22, for a total transaction of $213,234.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 92,265 shares of company stock valued at $22,003,672. Insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

Featured Story: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.