SG Americas Securities LLC Makes New $3.30 Million Investment in Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 143,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,302,000. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Tivity Health at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TVTY. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in Tivity Health in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tivity Health by 1,663.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 3,660 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Tivity Health in the 3rd quarter worth about $212,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tivity Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tivity Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Tivity Health alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TVTY shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Tivity Health from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of Tivity Health from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tivity Health presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.86.

Shares of TVTY stock opened at $26.54 on Tuesday. Tivity Health, Inc. has a one year low of $18.92 and a one year high of $29.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. Tivity Health had a net margin of 26.07% and a return on equity of 163.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tivity Health, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

Tivity Health Company Profile

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness, nutrition, and social connection solutions. It operates through two segments: Healthcare and Nutrition. The Healthcare segment consists of SilverSneakers senior fitness, Prime Fitness and WholeHealth Living. The Nutrition segment provides weight management products and services and consists of Nutrisystem and South Beach Diet.

See Also: Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Tivity Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tivity Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.