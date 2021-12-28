SG Americas Securities LLC Has $3.45 Million Stake in ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,771 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in ShockWave Medical were worth $3,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SWAV. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of ShockWave Medical in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ShockWave Medical in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ShockWave Medical by 63.0% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ShockWave Medical in the third quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ShockWave Medical in the third quarter valued at about $103,000. 91.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ShockWave Medical alerts:

SWAV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ShockWave Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of ShockWave Medical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $235.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of ShockWave Medical from $219.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of ShockWave Medical from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of ShockWave Medical from $225.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $237.86.

Shares of SWAV opened at $179.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -163.14 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 5.40, a current ratio of 6.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $91.46 and a 12 month high of $249.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $197.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $196.82.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $65.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.21 million. ShockWave Medical had a negative net margin of 21.60% and a negative return on equity of 17.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 232.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.38) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Dan Puckett sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.47, for a total transaction of $488,675.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank T. Watkins sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.41, for a total transaction of $416,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 64,700 shares of company stock valued at $13,108,346. Corporate insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

About ShockWave Medical

Shockwave Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company, which focuses on developing and commercializing products intended to transform the way calcified cardiovascular disease is treated. The firm offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV).

Receive News & Ratings for ShockWave Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ShockWave Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.