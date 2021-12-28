SG Americas Securities LLC Grows Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 39.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 6,287 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $3,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Eaton by 97.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 896,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $137,526,000 after buying an additional 442,731 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 71,659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,699,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 12,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 3rd quarter valued at $281,000. Finally, Strong Tower Advisory Services purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 3rd quarter valued at $709,000. 77.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eaton alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ETN shares. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Eaton in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $152.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $159.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eaton has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.72.

Shares of NYSE:ETN opened at $170.67 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $168.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.82. Eaton Co. plc has a twelve month low of $114.01 and a twelve month high of $175.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.03 billion, a PE ratio of 33.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.02. Eaton had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 16.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. Analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.03%.

In other Eaton news, insider Uday Yadav sold 49,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.32, for a total transaction of $8,642,785.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.12, for a total transaction of $452,859.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 183,051 shares of company stock worth $31,507,939 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

Further Reading: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.