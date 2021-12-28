ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Purchased by Crestwood Advisors Group LLC

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,151 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $6,939,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 48.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 61 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NOW opened at $663.28 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $131.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 608.51, a PEG ratio of 16.02 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $661.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $620.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $448.27 and a fifty-two week high of $707.60.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $746.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $650.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Summit Insights assumed coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $675.00 to $765.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $650.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $724.48.

In other ServiceNow news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 66 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $695.31, for a total transaction of $45,890.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $628.26, for a total transaction of $10,366,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 26,070 shares of company stock worth $16,864,712. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

