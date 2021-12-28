Sepio Capital LP Sells 343,547 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Sepio Capital LP trimmed its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 99.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 343,547 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 4,834 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in Fiserv by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC grew its stake in Fiserv by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 5,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its stake in Fiserv by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 7,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 15,808 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 98.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ FISV opened at $103.94 on Tuesday. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.06 and a 52 week high of $127.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.73. The firm has a market cap of $68.62 billion, a PE ratio of 53.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.83.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 8.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. Research analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

FISV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $141.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fiserv presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.25.

In related news, Director Harry Disimone acquired 1,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $97.21 per share, for a total transaction of $97,210.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.55, for a total transaction of $1,085,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 21,491 shares of company stock worth $2,064,444 and sold 158,965 shares worth $16,323,313. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

