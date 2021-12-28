Sepio Capital LP Reduces Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Sepio Capital LP trimmed its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,772 shares of the company’s stock after selling 149 shares during the quarter. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 50.2% during the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $146.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Bank of America began coverage on Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Procter & Gamble from $163.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.44.

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock opened at $161.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $391.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.61, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.44. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $121.54 and a fifty-two week high of $161.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $149.10 and a 200 day moving average of $143.54.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $20.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.87 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.62%.

In other news, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 10,134 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.29, for a total value of $1,502,770.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 8,115 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.40, for a total value of $1,204,266.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 151,249 shares of company stock worth $22,257,187 over the last 90 days. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Further Reading: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.