Sepio Capital LP Has $375,000 Stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Sepio Capital LP boosted its position in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,502,181 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,208,741,000 after purchasing an additional 48,633 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,503,856 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,562,591,000 after purchasing an additional 14,767 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,129,836 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,673,203,000 after purchasing an additional 91,111 shares in the last quarter. Altarock Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. Altarock Partners LLC now owns 1,256,182 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $813,114,000 after purchasing an additional 303,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,146,932 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $742,398,000 after purchasing an additional 33,171 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TransDigm Group stock opened at $627.50 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $621.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $629.27. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $517.37 and a 1-year high of $688.03. The company has a market cap of $34.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.45, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.56.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The aerospace company reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.55. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 14.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 13.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $680.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $665.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 target price on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $700.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $702.72.

In other news, VP Robert S. Henderson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $627.17, for a total value of $6,271,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jane M. Cronin bought 300 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $634.27 per share, with a total value of $190,281.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 73,000 shares of company stock valued at $46,679,885. Company insiders own 9.13% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Profile

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

