Sepio Capital LP Acquires Shares of 9,395 Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Sepio Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 9,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PINS. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pinterest by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 170,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,495,000 after buying an additional 9,857 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pinterest by 176.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 186,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,720,000 after buying an additional 119,079 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Pinterest by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 412,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,587,000 after purchasing an additional 117,911 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Pinterest by 222.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 28,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after purchasing an additional 19,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its stake in shares of Pinterest by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 92,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,293,000 after purchasing an additional 46,174 shares in the last quarter.

In other Pinterest news, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 8,347 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.16, for a total value of $427,032.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Evan Sharp sold 103,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.79, for a total transaction of $5,360,420.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 522,652 shares of company stock valued at $25,817,346 in the last ninety days. 8.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PINS opened at $36.93 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.41, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.14. Pinterest, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.07 and a 12-month high of $89.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.48.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $632.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $631.10 million. Pinterest had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 15.19%. Pinterest’s revenue was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. MKM Partners cut their price target on Pinterest from $74.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. UBS Group lowered Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Citigroup cut their price target on Pinterest from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Barclays cut their price target on Pinterest from $61.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Pinterest from $77.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.43.

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

