Sepio Capital LP Acquires New Position in Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE:VVNT)

Sepio Capital LP acquired a new stake in Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE:VVNT) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 10,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VVNT. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Vivint Smart Home in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vivint Smart Home during the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Barings LLC purchased a new position in Vivint Smart Home during the 2nd quarter valued at about $143,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in Vivint Smart Home during the 2nd quarter valued at about $149,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vivint Smart Home during the 2nd quarter valued at about $154,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vivint Smart Home from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Vivint Smart Home from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Vivint Smart Home in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Imperial Capital upgraded shares of Vivint Smart Home from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.17.

Shares of NYSE VVNT opened at $10.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.53 and a beta of 0.66. Vivint Smart Home, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.80 and a 12 month high of $25.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.03.

Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $386.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $355.23 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vivint Smart Home, Inc. will post -1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vivint Smart Home Profile

Vivint Smart Home, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the sale, installation, servicing, and monitoring of smart home and security systems primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's smart home platform includes cloud-enabled smart home operating systems; Vivint Assist, an AI-driven smart home automation and assistance software; software-enabled smart home devices; and tech-enabled services to educate, manage, and support the smart home.

