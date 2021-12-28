Sentry Investment Management LLC Sells 317 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Sentry Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,228 shares of the company’s stock after selling 317 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MDLZ. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 217.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 17,675,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,342,000 after purchasing an additional 12,109,178 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $180,167,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 84.0% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,088,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410,100 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,442,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 285.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,499,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110,063 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

In other Mondelez International news, Director Charles E. Bunch purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $62.46 per share, with a total value of $62,460.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Glen Walter sold 6,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total transaction of $393,936.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,327,062 shares of company stock valued at $206,422,748 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International stock opened at $65.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $91.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.91 and a 1 year high of $66.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.96.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $7.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.04 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 14.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. Research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is presently 44.73%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.86.

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

