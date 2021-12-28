Sentry Investment Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Sentry Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 12.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 564 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CB. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Chubb by 21.1% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 27,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,432,000 after buying an additional 4,857 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Chubb by 11.9% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb in the second quarter worth $291,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Chubb by 0.8% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 56,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,947,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Platform Technology Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb in the second quarter worth $993,000. Institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Chubb alerts:

In other Chubb news, COO John W. Keogh sold 28,494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.23, for a total value of $5,163,967.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 30,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.97, for a total transaction of $6,091,297.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 74,804 shares of company stock valued at $14,255,494. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on CB. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Chubb in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on Chubb from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Chubb from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Chubb in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chubb in a research note on Sunday, October 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chubb presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.88.

Chubb stock opened at $193.48 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $189.55 and a 200-day moving average of $179.27. The firm has a market cap of $83.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.80. Chubb Limited has a 1-year low of $144.00 and a 1-year high of $197.92.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $9.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.21 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 9.01%. Chubb’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.00 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 12.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.28%.

About Chubb

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

Further Reading: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.