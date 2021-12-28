Sentry Investment Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Sentry Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,199 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 5,287 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in Ford Motor in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Ford Motor by 58.8% in the 2nd quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management raised its position in Ford Motor by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 3,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 15,000 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alexandra Ford English acquired 38,789 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.33 per share, with a total value of $749,791.37. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 133,088 shares of company stock valued at $2,585,456. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of F opened at $20.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $83.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.10. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $8.43 and a twelve month high of $21.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.80.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $33.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.79 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 21.85%. Ford Motor’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.14%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on F shares. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.85.

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

