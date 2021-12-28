Sentry Investment Management LLC Cuts Stake in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Sentry Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) by 12.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,571 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 960 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $627,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Royal Gold by 63.8% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 111,593 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,733,000 after buying an additional 43,449 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. raised its position in Royal Gold by 79.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 45,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,345,000 after buying an additional 20,150 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Royal Gold by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 98,287 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,215,000 after buying an additional 6,728 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Royal Gold by 11,371.3% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,389 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 12,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its position in Royal Gold by 91.0% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 7,234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $825,000 after buying an additional 3,447 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on RGLD shares. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from C$160.00 to C$155.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Raymond James set a $136.00 price target on shares of Royal Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Royal Gold in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Royal Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $108.75 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Royal Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.80.

Shares of NASDAQ RGLD opened at $104.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.90, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.64. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.01 and a 52 week high of $129.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $101.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $174.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.16 million. Royal Gold had a net margin of 41.31% and a return on equity of 10.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. This is a boost from Royal Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.70%.

Royal Gold Profile

Royal Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition and management of metal streams, royalties, and similar interests. It operates through the following segments: Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests, and Acquisition and Management of Royalty Interests. The Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests segment involves in the purchase agreement that provides, in exchange for an upfront deposit payment, the right to purchase all or a portion of one or more metals.

