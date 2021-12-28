Sentinel Chain (SENC) Price Reaches $0.0011 on Major Exchanges

Sentinel Chain (CURRENCY:SENC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 27th. Sentinel Chain has a total market capitalization of $219,433.13 and approximately $1,663.00 worth of Sentinel Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sentinel Chain coin can now be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Sentinel Chain has traded 4.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Sentinel Chain alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00005334 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001217 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001996 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.61 or 0.00045226 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001999 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00007326 BTC.

Sentinel Chain Profile

Sentinel Chain is a coin. It launched on January 21st, 2018. Sentinel Chain’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 197,269,666 coins. Sentinel Chain’s official website is www.sentinel-chain.org . The Reddit community for Sentinel Chain is /r/sentinelchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Sentinel Chain is www.medium.com/sentinelchain . Sentinel Chain’s official Twitter account is @sentinelchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinal Chain is a B2B blockchain-based marketplace that aims to provide affordable and secure financial services to the unbanked. The project's team will create a process that transforms livestock from ‘dead capital’ to a fungible asset with a transparent and clearly defined value. The Sentinel Chain Token (SENC) will be an ERC20-compatible token that allows global financial service providers and SENC token holders to participate in the Sentinel Chain marketplace. “

Sentinel Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentinel Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sentinel Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Sentinel Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sentinel Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.