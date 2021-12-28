Seizert Capital Partners LLC Takes Position in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 20,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,743,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ATKR. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Atkore in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Atkore in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Atkore by 148.8% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC increased its stake in Atkore by 41.0% in the second quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in Atkore by 59.1% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Leangela W. Lowe sold 6,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $705,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.95, for a total transaction of $34,788.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,281 shares of company stock worth $1,160,582. 1.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Atkore from $107.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Atkore from $99.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Atkore from $102.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th.

Shares of NYSE:ATKR opened at $111.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 2.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $104.28 and its 200-day moving average is $89.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.71. Atkore Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.65 and a 52 week high of $118.49.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $4.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.84 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $923.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.38 million. Atkore had a net margin of 20.08% and a return on equity of 92.24%. Atkore’s revenue was up 93.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share.

About Atkore

Atkore, Inc engages in the manufacture of electrical raceway products. It operates through the Electrical, and Safety and Infrastructure segments. The Electrical segment produces products used in the construction of electrical power systems such as conduit, cable, and installation accessories. The Safety and Infrastructure segment designs and creates solutions including metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management for the protection and reliability of critical infrastructure.

