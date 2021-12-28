Seizert Capital Partners LLC Purchases 5,772 Shares of Where Food Comes From, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WFCF)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Where Food Comes From, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WFCF) by 11.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,550 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,772 shares during the quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.89% of Where Food Comes From worth $736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WFCF. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Where Food Comes From in the second quarter valued at $249,000. Green Alpha Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Where Food Comes From by 9.1% during the third quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 35,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 2,992 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Where Food Comes From during the second quarter worth about $384,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Where Food Comes From during the second quarter worth about $378,000. Finally, Nia Impact Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Where Food Comes From during the second quarter worth about $1,686,000. 6.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OTCMKTS:WFCF opened at $14.97 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.27 and a beta of 0.75. Where Food Comes From, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.03 and a 12 month high of $16.50.

Where Food Comes From (OTCMKTS:WFCF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Where Food Comes From had a return on equity of 21.11% and a net margin of 12.75%. The firm had revenue of $6.55 million for the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Where Food Comes From from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th.

About Where Food Comes From

Where Food Comes From, Inc engages in the provision of food production audits. It uses rigorous verification processes to ensure that claims made by food producers and processors are accurate. It operates through the following segments: Verification and Certification, Software Sales and Related Consulting, and Other.

