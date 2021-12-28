Seizert Capital Partners LLC Has $829,000 Holdings in Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT) by 30.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 26,513 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,153 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Allied Motion Technologies were worth $829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Allied Motion Technologies by 33.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 316,022 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,912,000 after purchasing an additional 78,440 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC grew its holdings in Allied Motion Technologies by 68.0% during the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 66,783 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,306,000 after acquiring an additional 27,034 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Allied Motion Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 61.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 198,817 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,865,000 after purchasing an additional 75,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Allied Motion Technologies by 179,950.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,601 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 3,599 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Allied Motion Technologies alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Allied Motion Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

Allied Motion Technologies stock opened at $36.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $535.81 million, a P/E ratio of 20.84, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.89. Allied Motion Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.47 and a twelve month high of $44.70.

Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.11. Allied Motion Technologies had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 11.71%. The company had revenue of $103.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Allied Motion Technologies Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Allied Motion Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.73%.

Allied Motion Technologies Company Profile

Allied Motion Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of precision and specialty controlled motion components and systems used in a broad range of industries. Its target markets include vehicle, medical, aerospace and defense, and industrial. It offers brushless motors, brushless motor drives, brushed DC motors, gear motors, and blowers.

Recommended Story: Momentum Indicators

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT).

Receive News & Ratings for Allied Motion Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allied Motion Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.