Seizert Capital Partners LLC Has $608,000 Holdings in FONAR Co. (NASDAQ:FONR)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC cut its position in FONAR Co. (NASDAQ:FONR) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,349 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,938 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in FONAR were worth $608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FONR. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in FONAR by 751.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 115,390 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after buying an additional 101,837 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of FONAR during the second quarter worth approximately $552,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of FONAR during the second quarter worth approximately $375,000. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FONAR during the second quarter worth approximately $374,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of FONAR by 2.6% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 788,513 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $13,941,000 after buying an additional 19,856 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.76% of the company’s stock.

Get FONAR alerts:

FONR opened at $14.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.73 and a quick ratio of 6.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.65. FONAR Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.40 and a fifty-two week high of $20.40.

FONAR Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, sale, and servicing of magnetic resonance imaging scanners. It operates through the Manufacturing and Servicing of Medical Equipment; and Management of Diagnostic Imaging Center segments. The Manufacturing and Servicing of Medical Equipment segment promotes its product, Fonar Upright MRI.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FONR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FONAR Co. (NASDAQ:FONR).

Receive News & Ratings for FONAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FONAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.